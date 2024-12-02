Ty Jerome Injury: Under the weather

Jerome (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Jerome played 11 minutes against the Celtics on Sunday and finished with six points and one assist, but it appears the sixth-year guard is working through an illness. Craig Porter, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill would see a slit uptick in playing time if Jerome wasn't able to play Tuesday. Jerome has failed to reach double-digit points in his last three outings after doing so in the four games prior.