Ty Jerome Injury: Unlikely to go Friday
Jerome is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a left thigh contusion.
Jerome put up 22 points in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and appears to have picked up a thigh injury along the way. Assuming he's ultimately downgraded to out, look for Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small to get more looks in the backcourt.
