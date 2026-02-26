Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Unlikely to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:23pm

Jerome is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a left thigh contusion.

Jerome put up 22 points in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and appears to have picked up a thigh injury along the way. Assuming he's ultimately downgraded to out, look for Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small to get more looks in the backcourt.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
