Ty Jerome Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Jerome (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Jerome has played in each of the Grizzlies' last two games, though he'll likely sit out of Saturday's contest while managing a right calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. Javon Small and Cam Spencer are poised for larger roles, assuming Jerome is ruled out.
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