Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jerome (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Jerome has played in each of the Grizzlies' last two games, though he'll likely sit out of Saturday's contest while managing a right calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. Javon Small and Cam Spencer are poised for larger roles, assuming Jerome is ruled out.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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