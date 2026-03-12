Ty Jerome Injury: Won't go vs. Dallas
Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Jerome was doubtful entering the day, so this update isn't much of a surprise. Scotty Pippen (toe), Cam Spencer (back) and Walter Clayton (ankle) are also sidelined Thursday, which should open up plenty of opportunities for Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack and Rayan Rupert to show what they can do.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More