Ty Jerome Injury: Won't go vs. Dallas

Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Jerome was doubtful entering the day, so this update isn't much of a surprise. Scotty Pippen (toe), Cam Spencer (back) and Walter Clayton (ankle) are also sidelined Thursday, which should open up plenty of opportunities for Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack and Rayan Rupert to show what they can do.