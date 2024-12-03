Ty Jerome Injury: Won't play against Washington
Jerome (illness) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Jerome will miss his first game of the season Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. Craig Porter and Sam Merrill are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jerome's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Denver.
