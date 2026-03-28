Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:47am

Jerome (ankle) won't play Saturday versus the Bulls.

The Grizzlies injury report remains extensive. With Cam Spencer (back) doubtful and Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable, Javon Small and GG Jackson may see most of the minutes in the backcourt, with extended action potentially on tap for DeJon Jarreau and Rayan Rupert.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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