Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jerome (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus Denver.

A left ankle sprain is costing Jerome a ninth consecutive contest. With Memphis wrapping up the final stretch of a losing season, Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should see plenty of action at point guard Wednesday.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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