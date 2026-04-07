Ty Jerome Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Jerome (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus Denver.
A left ankle sprain is costing Jerome a ninth consecutive contest. With Memphis wrapping up the final stretch of a losing season, Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should see plenty of action at point guard Wednesday.
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