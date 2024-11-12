Ty Jerome News: Another productive showing

Jerome supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 119-113 victory over the Bulls.

Jerome has been highly productive off the bench so far, and this was his seventh game with at least 10 points across 12 regular-season appearances. Jerome is averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game off the bench in seven contests this month, and these numbers should be good enough to keep him as a decent streaming option in deeper formats.