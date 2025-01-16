Ty Jerome News: Available against Oklahoma City

Jerome (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Thunder.

Jerome missed the last two games for the Cavaliers while dealing with an illness. The 27-year-old guard will be a welcome addition back to the lineup for Cleveland, as he has played well off the bench this season, averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.