Ty Jerome News: Available to play

Published on February 21, 2026

Jerome (calf) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Jerome sat out Friday's game against Utah for injury management, but he will return to the court for the second half of the back-to-back set. With Ja Morant (elbow) still sidelined, Jerome should continue to see a heavy workload in the Memphis backcourt. In his six appearances since returning from his previous injury stint, Jerome has provided elite per-minute production, averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while being capped at roughly 21 minutes per contest.

