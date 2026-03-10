Ty Jerome News: Available to play
Jerome (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set, Jerome has the green light to return to action. Over his last three games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.
