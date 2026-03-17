Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Jerome (shoulder) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Jerome is returning from a one-game absence with a bruised left shoulder. The guard has been excellent when healthy in 2025-26, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest through 12 games this season.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago