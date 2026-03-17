Ty Jerome News: Cleared from injury report
Jerome (shoulder) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Jerome is returning from a one-game absence with a bruised left shoulder. The guard has been excellent when healthy in 2025-26, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest through 12 games this season.
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