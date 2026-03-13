Ty Jerome News: Cleared to play Friday
Jerome (calf) isn't listed on Memphis' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, Jerome will return to action after missing the first half of this back-to-back set. While he continues to sit out games, Jerome has been stellar when available, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More