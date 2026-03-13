Ty Jerome News: Cleared to play Friday

Jerome (calf) isn't listed on Memphis' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Jerome will return to action after missing the first half of this back-to-back set. While he continues to sit out games, Jerome has been stellar when available, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.