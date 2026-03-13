Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jerome (calf) isn't listed on Memphis' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Jerome will return to action after missing the first half of this back-to-back set. While he continues to sit out games, Jerome has been stellar when available, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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