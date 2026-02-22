Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Continues to look sharp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:36am

Jerome finished Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat with 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes.

Memphis has played it safe with Jerome since his January season debut last month. He missed first half of the season due to a calf strain and has been playing under a minutes restriction. Through seven games, he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.4 made threes, and 1.3 steals in only 20.6 minutes per game. If the minutes restriction eases, Jerome could have a big finish to the regular season.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome
