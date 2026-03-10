Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Ejected Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 6:55pm

Jerome was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 139-129 loss to the 76ers, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports. He finished with 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

Jerome dropped a team-high 26 points before being ejected late in the fourth after arguing with the officials. He has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back appearances and will look to extend that streak against Dallas on Thursday.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
