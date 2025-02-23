Ty Jerome News: Explodes for 26 points off bench

Jerome ended Sunday's 129-123 victory over the Grizzlies with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Jerome continues to function as a microwave scorer, showing once again that he's able to heat up in a hurry by scoring 26 points in just 23 minutes. Sunday also marked his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points, six of which have come in a reserve capacity. The 27-year-old has turned in double-digit scoring figures in nine of his last 11 games, during which he's averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in only 22.5 minutes while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.