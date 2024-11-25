Ty Jerome News: Extends impressive streak

Jerome recorded 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Raptors.

Jerome barely saw the floor for the Cavaliers in the 2023-24 season, but there's no question the floor general is making his presence felt now that he's completely healthy. This was the third time he surpassed the 20-point mark over his last four appearances, and he remains a valuable contributor in the backcourt for the Cavaliers. Jerome is averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in 13 outings since the beginning of November.