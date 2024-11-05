Ty Jerome News: Fails to impress in 19 minutes

Jerome closed Monday's 116-114 victory over the Bucks with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assist and two steals over 19 minutes.

With Dean Wade (illness) and Caris LeVert (knee) joining Max Strus (ankle) on the sidelines, Jerome had a clear path to a large role off the bench, but he failed to deliver strong production. Jerome's role has been a bit sporadic -- he's played at least 15 minutes in six of eight appearances but saw less than 10 in his other two outings. However, he appears to be the top point guard off the bench behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to open the campaign, especially when LeVert is unavailable.