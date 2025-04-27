Ty Jerome News: First career double-double in win

Jerome notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-87 win over the Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After emerging as a key piece of the Cavs' second unit late in the regular season, Jerome hasn't faded as the pressure has ramped up in the playoffs. If anything, the journeyman guard has found another gear, recording his first career double-double in the NBA during Saturday's rout. With Darius Garland (toe) banged up, Jerome could see elevated usage again Monday as Cleveland goes for the sweep in Game 4.