Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Jerome generated 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 125-118 win over Denver.

Jerome was highly efficient Wednesday and knocked on the door of his first career triple-double. The 28-year-old guard turned the ball over just once as well. While he hasn't played more than 25 minutes in a game this season, Jerome has been an excellent fantasy producer, averaging 20.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 13 games played.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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