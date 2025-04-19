Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Green light to play vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Jerome (knee) is available for Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.

Jerome was sidelined for seven of the Cavaliers' final 10 games of the regular season while managing a left knee injury. With a week of rest under his belt, the 2019 first-round pick has been cleared for the Cavaliers' playoff opener Sunday. Jerome finished the regular season averaging a career-high 12.5 points along with 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 19.9 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now