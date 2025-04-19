Ty Jerome News: Green light to play vs. Miami
Jerome (knee) is available for Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.
Jerome was sidelined for seven of the Cavaliers' final 10 games of the regular season while managing a left knee injury. With a week of rest under his belt, the 2019 first-round pick has been cleared for the Cavaliers' playoff opener Sunday. Jerome finished the regular season averaging a career-high 12.5 points along with 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 19.9 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
