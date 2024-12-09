Ty Jerome News: Impresses off bench

Jerome chipped in 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 loss to the Heat.

With Isaac Okoro (knee) sidelined, Jerome made the most of his minutes Sunday. He's had a sporadic role this season, but he has stepped up whenever his name is called. Through 24 regular-season appearances, he's shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.