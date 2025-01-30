Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome News: Leads bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 8:01am

Jerome posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Heat.

The 27-year-old saw a bump in minutes with Darius Garland (rest), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Caris LeVert (wrist) and Sam Merrill (illness) all on the shelf Wednesday. Jerome made the most of his uptick in playing time, leading the team in assists while delivering a 20-point performance off the bench. The sixth-year pro has scored 15-plus points in four of his last five outings, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from downtown in 25.8 minutes per contest.

