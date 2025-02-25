Ty Jerome News: Leads Cleveland in victory

Jerome posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 win over the Magic.

The 27-year-old guard posted his third consecutive contest with at least 19 points, leading the Cavaliers with a team-high 20 points off the bench. Jerome has now racked up nine outings with 20-plus points through 54 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the sixth-year pro sank four triples, marking his 25th outing of the season with multiple three-pointers.