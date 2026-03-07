Ty Jerome News: Leads Memphis in close loss

Jerome registered 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and three steals over 25 minutes during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Jerome scored 10 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and he was effective in his limited playing time as he led the Grizzlies in points, assists and steals during Saturday's close loss. His 25 minutes were actually his most in a game this season, as he's had his playing time heavily monitored while managing a right calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. Jerome is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 21.6 minutes per game this season.