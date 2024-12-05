Ty Jerome News: Limited role off bench in return

Jerome ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 win over the Nuggets.

Jerome returned Thursday after missing Cleveland's previous game due to illness, playing in limited time off the bench while contributing in his time on the court. Jerome has been a nice contributor on the Cavaliers' second unit this season and he should return to form as he gets back to 100 percent over the next few games.