Ty Jerome News: Logs 22 points vs. Golden State

Jerome accumulated 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.

Jerome ended the night with a flurry, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to finish as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind GG Jackson (24 points). Jerome's 24 minutes of playing time were his most this season as he continues to ramp up his conditioning after missing the first half of the season due to a right calf strain. He is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 21.0 minutes per game while connecting on 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts on 6.4 3PA/G this season.