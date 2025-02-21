Ty Jerome News: Minutes down in return

Jerome (calf) played 17 minutes and finished with six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in Thursday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

After missing the Cavaliers' final game before the All-Star break due to a calf strain, Jerome was back in action to begin the second half of the season. However, Jerome saw his playing time take a hit Thursday after averaging 24.0 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. The Cavaliers also welcomed back Isaac Okoro (shoulder) from a 14-game absence and handed him 17 minutes, leaving less playing time to go around for Cleveland's other reserves. Dean Wade (knee) looks poised to return from a long absence of his own Friday against the Knicks, so Jerome could struggle to recapture a consistent 20-plus-minute role now that the Cavaliers have all their key rotation players back in the fold.