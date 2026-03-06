Ty Jerome News: Not listed on injury report
Jerome (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Clippers.
Jerome is set to return from a maintenance day, so he should see his usual minutes in a starting role Saturday, which will likely result in Javon Small heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer.
