Ty Jerome News: Posts 19 points in defeat

Jerome finished with 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Denver.

Jerome has played well as Ja Morant's (elbow) replacement, averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over six appearances with the first unit. Morant is scheduled back following the All-Star break, but Jerome will still come in handy to spell the star as he gets back up to speed.