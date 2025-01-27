Ty Jerome News: Provides spark off bench in win

Jerome finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 110-91 victory over Detroit.

Jerome did a nice job in providing energy over his bench-high-tying minute total Monday, leading all Cavaliers bench players in scoring and assists while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points. Jerome has recorded 15 or more points in nine outings this season, including in four of his last six appearances.