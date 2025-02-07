Ty Jerome News: Provides spark off bench in win
Jerome finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-124 victory over the Wizards.
Jerome provided a nice lift off the Cleveland bench in Friday's outing, leading all second unit players in scoring to go along with a bench-high-tying rebound total in a winning effort. Jerome has hauled in five or more rebounds in three outings this season, posting his first game with at least 10 points and five boards.
