Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Shines on both ends off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Jerome closed Sunday's 133-129 overtime win over the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and six steals over 35 minutes.

Jerome did it all for Cleveland while coming off the bench Sunday, leading all players in steals and finishing as one of two Cavaliers with 25 or more points in a well-rounded performance. Jerome set a new season high in steals while posting his first game of the year with at least five rebounds and five assists. Jerome has been red-hot as of late, recording 20 or more points in three of his last four appearances.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now