Ty Jerome News: Solid night off bench
Jerome logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-108 loss to the Rockets.
Jerome has consistently been a spark plug for the second unit this year, and Wednesday's outing was no different. He scored his highest points total since November with trademark efficiency, and matched his second-highest steals mark of the year while he was at it. His next outing comes Friday against the 76ers.
