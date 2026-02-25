Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 4:26pm

Jerome will start Wednesday versus the Warriors.

Jerome is back from a rest day and will replace Scotty Pippen in the first unit for Wednesday's game. Javon Small, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper with join Jerome in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome
