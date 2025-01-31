Ty Jerome News: Stays hot in win

Jerome dropped 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 137-115 win over the Hawks.

Jerome once again paced the second unit as both a scorer and playmaker with his second straight game logging 20 points and six or more assists. He's been particularly impressive of late, now averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 59.7 percent from the field over his last five outings. Although he's certainly benefitting from Caris LeVert's (wrist) injury, it's possible that Jerome has done enough over the past week to command a larger role in head coach Kenny Atkinson's offense even once LeVert, who's currently listed as day-to-day, returns.