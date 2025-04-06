Ty Jerome News: Steps up with 20 points in return

Jerome (knee) contributed 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.

Jerome returned from a five-game absence due to left knee tendinitis and stepped up off the bench to lead the Cavaliers in scoring. The 27-year-old combo guard hit the 20-point mark for the 12th time this season Sunday, and he's now averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes -- while shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep -- over his past four appearances.