Ty Jerome News: Steps up with six assists off bench

Jerome finished Wednesday's 123-119 loss to the Kings with 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Jerome failed to find the mark from long range off the bench Wednesday, but he stepped up in the playmaking department with a team-high six assists in the absence of Darius Garland (rest). With Garland likely to return in Friday's matchup with Phoenix, Jerome may not spend as much time with the ball in his hands in that one. Jerome has averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.8 minutes across his last nine outings.