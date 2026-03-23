Ty Jerome News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout loss
Jerome finished Monday's 146-107 loss to the Hawks with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes.
Jerome was one of the few standout players for the Grizzlies in this 39-point loss, chipping in with at least one tally in each of the five major categories and posting another impressive scoring performance. This was his sixth consecutive outing with at least 16 points, and while his availability has been inconsistent in recent weeks, he's a player to target across all formats every time he's cleared to play. Jerome is averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over that six-game stretch.
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