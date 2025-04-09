Ty Jerome News: Top scorer off bench in victory

Jerome recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 win over the Bulls.

Jerome led the way off the bench for Cleveland in Tuesday's battle, leading all bench players in scoring and assists while connecting on a trio of threes in an offensive showcase. Jerome has recorded at least 15 points and five dimes in two of his last five outings.