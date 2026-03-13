Ty Jerome News: Tops 20 points again
Jerome ended with 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.
Jerome tallied at least 20 points for the fourth time in his past five games, continuing his strong per-minute production. While his per-game numbers have been more than adequate, the fact is that he is still sitting out every second game. In fact, he has played only seven games in the past month, despite being relatively healthy. Given the sporadic nature of his role, Jerome should be viewed as an elite streaming candidate, if and when he is available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More