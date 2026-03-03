Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 4:54pm

Jerome (thigh) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

As expected, Jerome will return to the court Tuesday after missing a pair of matchups while tending to a bruised thigh. He'll draw the start at point guard in his ninth appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago