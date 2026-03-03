Ty Jerome News: Will play Tuesday
Jerome (thigh) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
As expected, Jerome will return to the court Tuesday after missing a pair of matchups while tending to a bruised thigh. He'll draw the start at point guard in his ninth appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.
