Tyler Burton News: Bounces back in win
Burton logged 31 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 142-132 G League win over Iowa.
Burton was coming off a poor performance but bounced back during Sunday's victory, as he led the team in scoring while connecting on 71.4 percent of his shots from the field. The 26-year-old continues to produce offensively for the Hustle and is averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 43 appearances.
Tyler Burton
Free Agent
