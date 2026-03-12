Tyler Burton News: Connects with Memphis

Burton agreed Wednesday with the Grizzlies on a 10-day contract via a hardship exception, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Grizzlies list six players out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks and four others as doubtful, so Burton will be added to the roster on a short-term basis to provide some emergency depth. Given the lack of healthy bodies, Burton could enter the Memphis rotation right away, though his minutes will likely fall by the wayside once the club draws closer to full health. Over 43 appearances in the G League this season for the Grizzlies' affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, the 6-foot-7 forward has shot 45.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range while averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest.