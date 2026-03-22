Tyler Burton News: Contract expires
Burton became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day deal with the Grizzlies expired.
After signing with the team via a hardship exception March 12, Burton was a regular member of the rotation for the Grizzlies' ensuing six games. He appeared in every contest and averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 25.2 minutes while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from downtown. In order for the 26-year-old forward to return to the Grizzlies on a second 10-day deal, the NBA would need to deem the team worthy of another temporary roster spot due to its injury situation.
Tyler Burton
Free Agent
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