Tyler Burton News: Leads Hustle with 28 points

Burton supplied 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during the G League Memphis Hustle's 126-105 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Burton put together a strong performance Tuesday, leading the Hustle in both rebounds and points en route to his first double-double of the G League season. He is averaging 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals over 34.5 minutes per game in the G League.