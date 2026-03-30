Tyler Burton News: Leads Memphis with 17 points
Burton accumulated 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 131-105 loss to Phoenix.
Burton totaled a team-high 17 points despite being deployed off the bench Monday evening. He looked sharp from beyond the arc, where he drilled three triples for a second straight game. Burton has also provided quality effort on the defensive end, recording at least one steal in five consecutive outings.
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