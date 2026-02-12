Tyler Burton News: Leads team with 21 in close win
Burton posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Burton led the team in scoring and posted his sixth game with at least 20 points in his last seven contests. He has also been particularly active from deep recently, converting 16 of 36 long-distance attempts (44.4 percent) over his last five appearances.
Tyler Burton
Free Agent
