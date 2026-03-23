Tyler Burton News: Scores 20 points off bench Monday
Burton notched 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 146-107 loss to Atlanta.
Burton posted an impressive performance off the bench in this blowout loss and ended just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his first double-double of the season. Burton has scored in double digits in his last three appearances off the bench, so he might be a solid player to target as a waiver pickup and streaming alternative down the stretch, especially if the Grizzlies start to rest regulars more and more often. Burton's last three performances have shown promise.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now