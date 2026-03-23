Tyler Burton News: Scores 20 points off bench Monday

Burton notched 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 146-107 loss to Atlanta.

Burton posted an impressive performance off the bench in this blowout loss and ended just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his first double-double of the season. Burton has scored in double digits in his last three appearances off the bench, so he might be a solid player to target as a waiver pickup and streaming alternative down the stretch, especially if the Grizzlies start to rest regulars more and more often. Burton's last three performances have shown promise.