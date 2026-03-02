Tyler Burton News: Scores 24 despite shooting woes

Burton recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 121-118 loss to Austin.

Burton managed to score 24 points due to his high shot volume, but he struggled mightily from beyond the arc. He was also effective on the opposite end, as he accounted for three of his team's eight steals.